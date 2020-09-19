Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.43

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and traded as low as $2.99. Tele Columbus shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 431,680 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on TC1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.35) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $371.83 million and a PE ratio of -13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.88.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

