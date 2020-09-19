TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Announces $0.26 Semi-Annual Dividend

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. TELE2 AB/ADR has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.01.

Get TELE2 AB/ADR alerts:

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $687.03 million during the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLTZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.