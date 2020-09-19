TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.26

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

TELE2 AB/ADR stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TELE2 AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.

Get TELE2 AB/ADR alerts:

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $687.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLTZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TELE2 AB/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

About TELE2 AB/ADR

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.