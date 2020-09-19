Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 681,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.40.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $510,368.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Teleflex by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 9,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $8.62 on Friday, hitting $337.96. 456,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,050. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.71. Teleflex has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

