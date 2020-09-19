Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Short Interest Down 15.5% in August

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 878,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

NYSE TLK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 224,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 24,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

