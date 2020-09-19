Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on TNAV shares. TheStreet raised Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Telenav in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of TNAV stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 255,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,546. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. Telenav has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $186.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Telenav will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hassan Wahla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telenav by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 376,694 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telenav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telenav by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 263,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Telenav by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 170,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telenav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

