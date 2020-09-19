Tellor (TRB) Price Down 30.7% Over Last Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $29.38 or 0.00264970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $43.37 million and approximately $53.56 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,564,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,475,921 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

