Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,946. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,065,000 after buying an additional 765,718 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $4,558,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

