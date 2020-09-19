Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPX. SunTrust Banks raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

TPX opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

