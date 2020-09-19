Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Lowered to $14.40 at Bank of America

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $16.20 to $14.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays downgraded Tenaris from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.11.

TS stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 873,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

