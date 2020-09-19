Tendies Tops One Day Trading Volume of $187,430.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Tendies has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $187,430.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tendies has traded 84.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00003631 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00249256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00093161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.01484294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00223090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 8,681,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,232,086 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.