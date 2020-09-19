Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Receives $6.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

TEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Usitalo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,099.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 9,136,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,215 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 593.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,152,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 986,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 119.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,349,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 733,397 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 51.2% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 458,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.54. 1,700,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,946. The stock has a market cap of $459.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenneco will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.