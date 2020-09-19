TenX Hits Market Cap of $9.93 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. TenX has a market cap of $9.93 million and $3.13 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044637 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $524.00 or 0.04741805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009067 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034721 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a token. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,607,837 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

