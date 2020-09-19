Terra Market Cap Achieves $121.52 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002846 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, Upbit, GDAC and Bittrex. Terra has a market capitalization of $121.52 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00044879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00245626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00092434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.85 or 0.01462625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00217911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 997,518,152 coins and its circulating supply is 385,867,136 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bittrex, Upbit and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

