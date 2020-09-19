Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $62.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.56. 1,088,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,512. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.64. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.