Tether (USDT) Market Cap Hits $15.23 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009040 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, Coinut, Kraken and MBAex. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $15.23 billion and $43.21 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00046226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00247397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00092568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.01465672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00217972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 15,726,312,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,197,997,786 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Poloniex, QBTC, Cobinhood, TDAX, Bitfinex, CoinBene, BitForex, DragonEX, FCoin, BitMart, Bibox, ChaoEX, C2CX, CoinTiger, Huobi, Liqui, DigiFinex, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, EXX, Upbit, Trade By Trade, BtcTurk, Coinut, Kucoin, Binance, B2BX, Sistemkoin, LBank, MBAex, OOOBTC, Instant Bitex, OKEx, Iquant, Kraken, Bit-Z, CoinEx, UEX, BigONE, Exmo, Kryptono, ABCC, IDCM, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.