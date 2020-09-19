Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.54.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,440 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,221,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 565,892 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 496,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 395,714 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,983,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

