Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

