The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

ENSG stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 818,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,788 shares of company stock worth $411,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,585,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,082,000 after buying an additional 825,329 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $26,617,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $9,081,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,233,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after buying an additional 102,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

