The Force Protocol (FOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.30 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 49.4% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and $4.18 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007294 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

