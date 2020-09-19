The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Short Interest Down 11.4% in August

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEO shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,891. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.