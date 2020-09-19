The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of The Unilever Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS UNLVF traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $59.91. 1,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,543. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

