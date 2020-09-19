The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in The Western Union by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 19,924,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $430,760,000 after buying an additional 191,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 111.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,248,000 after buying an additional 3,227,472 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 328.6% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,620,000 after buying an additional 4,212,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,697,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,048,000 after buying an additional 83,091 shares in the last quarter.

WU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,745,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,942. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

