The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.54. The Western Union reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

NYSE WU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,745,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,785,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in The Western Union by 23.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 46,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 89.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,225,000 after buying an additional 533,911 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.