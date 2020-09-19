The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.30% of The Western Union worth $26,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WU shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

Shares of WU opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

