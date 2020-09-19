The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $26.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WU. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. cut shares of The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of The Western Union from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.16.

NYSE WU opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Western Union by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Western Union by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,549,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,356,000 after acquiring an additional 435,400 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 121,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $616,000.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

