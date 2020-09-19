Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

THTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.41.

NASDAQ THTX opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $201.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.13%. The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 82,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

