Theta Fuel Market Cap Reaches $37.39 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $37.39 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006984 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00022822 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002849 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

