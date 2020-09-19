THETA Price Hits $0.58 (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, THETA has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Upbit, Binance and OKEx. THETA has a total market capitalization of $506.99 million and $49.76 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044522 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.70 or 0.04743259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009049 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034766 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002227 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Binance, Hotbit, Fatbtc, WazirX, Upbit, OKEx, Coinbit, Bithumb, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.