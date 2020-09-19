Thingschain Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $40,560.28 and $9,988.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00044781 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,161.73 or 1.00641206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000400 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00170806 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000677 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

