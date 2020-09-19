ThoreCoin Market Cap Hits $184.83 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $2,132.21 or 0.19448866 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $184.83 million and $16,279.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00247875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00091325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.96 or 0.01477350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00220944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

