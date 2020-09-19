THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of TKAMY stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $6.55. 10,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,279. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.85.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.80. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About THYSSENKRUPP AG/S

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

