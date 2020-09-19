Tierion Price Tops $0.0094 on Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Tierion has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Tierion token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Tierion has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $145,240.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044725 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 676.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043626 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.44 or 0.04541168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009128 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035099 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

