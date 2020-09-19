Time New Bank Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $8.29 million and $342,850.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043166 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $529.69 or 0.04786833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009056 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034723 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.