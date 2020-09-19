Titan Coin (TTN) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $151.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001887 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001773 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002631 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001159 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000173 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.