TMAC Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TMAC Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Friday, August 14th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

TMAC Resources stock remained flat at $$1.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,151. TMAC Resources has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

