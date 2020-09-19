Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Short Interest Down 14.6% in August

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 871,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of TTC stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.03. 1,273,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88. Toro has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $85.93. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,208 shares in the company, valued at $981,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $6,351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,645 shares of company stock worth $8,321,672. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Toro by 4.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Toro by 28.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

