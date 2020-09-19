TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report $424.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $402.70 million to $446.90 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $383.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TPIC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $1,893,774.48. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 26,533 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $878,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 406,794 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,573,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,385 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 20.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 925,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TPI Composites by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. 723,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,055. The company has a market cap of $942.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $33.58.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

