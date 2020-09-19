Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.55 Million

Brokerages expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to report $180.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.50 million and the lowest is $179.02 million. Trade Desk posted sales of $164.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year sales of $732.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $721.77 million to $741.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $980.12 million, with estimates ranging from $933.23 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on TTD shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens cut Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.73.

Trade Desk stock traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.75. 1,365,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.05. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $515.20.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total value of $633,615.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,488,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,986. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,322,000 after buying an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 36.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,546,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 567,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,582,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 126.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after buying an additional 252,749 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

