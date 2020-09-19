Transcodium Hits Market Capitalization of $78,176.60 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 67.7% against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $78,176.60 and approximately $1,055.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, TOPBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,340,976 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

