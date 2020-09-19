TransferCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $991.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $220,234.46 and $991.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars.

