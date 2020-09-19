Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,054,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,278,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 99,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.61. 2,286,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,742. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $149.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.