Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:TREC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.94. 175,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 358,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

