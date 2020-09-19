TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of TRS opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.14 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TriMas by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TriMas by 889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

