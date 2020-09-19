Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.11.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64. Trimble has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $54.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. Research analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,564.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,972 shares of company stock worth $4,493,892. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 32.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

