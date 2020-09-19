Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 37,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.56. 894,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,069. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

