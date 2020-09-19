Tripio (TRIO) Price Reaches $0.0008

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Tripio has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $289,182.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044637 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $524.00 or 0.04741805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009067 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034721 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

