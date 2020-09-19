Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.
Shares of GTS opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $450.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.78. Triple-S Management has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $21.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 962.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Triple-S Management
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.
Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.