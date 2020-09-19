Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Shares of GTS opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $450.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.78. Triple-S Management has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $21.51.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $875.46 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 962.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.