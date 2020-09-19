Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Short Interest Down 12.0% in August

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBK. DA Davidson raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

NASDAQ:TBK traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 254,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 508,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,208,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

