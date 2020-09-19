TRON Reaches Market Cap of $2.05 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $2.79 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, RightBTC, OTCBTC and ChaoEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00046283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00247413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00093100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.01465586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00220714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000712 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About TRON

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official website is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, Rfinex, Binance, Liqui, Kryptono, Ovis, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Huobi, BitForex, Cobinhood, OKEx, Indodax, Exrates, Exmo, CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Coinnest, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinBene, Coindeal, Upbit, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Liquid, Bithumb, RightBTC, Sistemkoin, Tokenomy, OpenLedger DEX, IDAX, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, Cryptomate, Bitfinex, Koinex, DDEX, YoBit, Gate.io, Braziliex, DragonEX, Mercatox, Allcoin, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, LATOKEN, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Tidex, Neraex, CoinEx, WazirX, BitFlip, DigiFinex, IDCM, LBank, OEX, Bibox, ChaoEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

